Come Alive to celebrate Day of the Dead at Brookfield Zoo

Celebrate the traditions of Day of the Dead while exploring the wonders of the animal kingdom this year at Brookfield Zoo, sponsored by Chevrolet. On Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy all the colorful delights that Día De Los Muertos holds.

Day of the Dead is a celebratory holiday in Mexico to remember the departed through their most cheerful memories. Zoogoers can immerse themselves in the holiday’s traditions while decorating their own authentic sugar skull with a vibrant array of decorations (while supplies last). Additionally, youngsters can have their face painted (separate fee applies), while the whole family enjoys music, all while admiring the latest vehicles of the Chevy family throughout the park.

Admission to Brookfield Zoo is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children 3-11, and $19.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $15. To learn more, visit CZS.org/DiaDeLosMuertos.