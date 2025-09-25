Comcast opens flagship Lift Zone at Aspire Center in Austin

Comcast and community leaders gathered Wednesday to mark the opening of Chicago’s first Flagship Lift Zone inside the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation, a major new hub for job training and digital skills development in the Austin neighborhood.

The $500,000 investment provides free high-speed WiFi and state-of-the-art technology throughout the 76,000-square-foot facility located at 5500 West Madison Street. Powered by Comcast Business, the Lift Zone features computers, digital cameras, a flexible classroom space, and private meeting pods that can be used for collaboration, training, or job interviews. Comcast also pledged $100,000 to the nonprofit scaleLIT to launch its Career Pathways Navigators program at the site, giving job seekers access to training and employment resources directly onsite.

“Comcast’s Flagship Lift Zone at the Aspire Center is a powerful investment in the future of the Austin neighborhood and the city of Chicago,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This space will serve as a vital hub where students and adults alike can build digital skills, pursue education, and connect to meaningful employment opportunities. I appreciate Comcast’s continued commitment to advancing digital opportunity and empowering our communities with the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital economy.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle called the initiative “a meaningful step forward in advancing workforce development and digital opportunity on Chicago’s West Side,” adding that it “aligns with Cook County’s commitment to inclusive economic growth by equipping residents with the connectivity and skills needed to participate and prosper in our modern economy. I commend Comcast for its leadership and dedication to bridging the digital divide in our communities.”

Becky Raymond, executive director of scaleLIT, said, “By providing access to technology and tailored digital workforce training, we are empowering individuals to overcome barriers and unlock pathways to meaningful employment. We are proud to collaborate with Comcast and the Aspire Center on this powerful initiative for Austin and its neighboring communities.”

Congressman Danny Davis, State Representative LaShawn Ford, and Rev. Ira Acree of Greater St. John Bible Church in Austin were among those in attendance. Ford played a pivotal role in securing $10 million in state funding for the project, which has been years in the making.

The Aspire Center carries a history familiar to many on the West Side. Built in 1911 as Robert Emmet Elementary School, the building was one of 50 Chicago Public Schools shuttered in 2013 during a controversial round of closures under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel. After sitting vacant for years, the property was purchased in 2018 by the Westside Health Authority, which—alongside Austin Coming Together—led a community-driven effort to repurpose the space as a workforce and community hub.

The $44 million redevelopment transformed the former classrooms into training facilities, preserved elements of the school’s original architecture, and added new spaces for tenants including the Westside Health Authority, the Jane Addams Resource Corporation, BMO Harris Bank, and Legal Aid Chicago. By 2030, the Aspire Center is expected to provide training and support for more than 2,000 West Side residents.

Chris Smith, Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region Senior Vice President, said the project reflects the company’s broader mission. “Our Flagship Lift Zone investment and partnership with scaleLIT reflect Comcast’s deep commitment to bridging the digital divide in Chicago,” he said. “We’re honored to serve all 77 neighborhoods and to partner with local leaders and community organizations across the city to ensure Chicagoans have access to the connectivity, tools and resources needed to succeed today and in the future.”

For Comcast, the Aspire Center marks a milestone. It is the company’s first Flagship Lift Zone in Illinois and part of a national program launched in 2020 that now includes more than 1,250 sites. Comcast has pledged $50 million to expand Lift Zones across the country as part of Project UP, its $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity.

The opening of the Lift Zone underscores how a long-vacant school has been reclaimed as a resource for Austin. What once symbolized loss for a community is now a place of opportunity, offering technology, training, and connections designed to help residents thrive in a digital economy.