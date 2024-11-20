Comcast Foundation Awards $10,000 Grant, Donates 25 Laptops to Opportunity Enterprises

From left: OE CFO Mark Fisher, Comcast Manger of Government and Regulatory Affairs Philip Goodrich, Comcast Senior Executive of External Affairs Jourdan Sorrell, OE IS Technician Phillip Hathaway, OE Associate Director of Major Giving Jane Kobak and OE Associate Director of Development Dylan McKee

Opportunity Enterprises announced it has been awarded a $10,000 grant and 25 laptops from the Comcast Foundation to support Opportunity Enterprises’ educational day services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“So much of what we do is in our computer lab,” said Opportunity Enterprises Curriculum Director Shannon Keaton. “We use it to teach site words, reading skills, writing, math, money skills. Technology really helps make these lessons accessible, and we’re grateful to Comcast for continuing to support our mission.”

The grant and laptop donation are part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help create a future of unlimited possibilities.

“Comcast is committed to helping equip people of all ability levels with the digital skills and resources needed to participate and thrive in our increasingly digital world,” said Grace Hong Duffin, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of External and Government Affairs. “We are proud to partner with such a terrific organization in Opportunity Enterprises to help advance digital equity in Northwest Indiana.”