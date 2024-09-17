Comcast awards $25,000 grant for youth tech mentoring

Comcast joined Matteson, IL Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin, State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin and Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller on Saturday, September 7, at Mentoring Youth Through Technology (MYTT)’s annual Tech Day for Youth to announce it has awarded the organization a $25,000 grant to support digital skills training. The training will be housed at the organization’s Lift Zone, which Comcast opened at MYTT’s STEM Center in Matteson in October 2023. Lift Zones offer free, high-capacity WiFi in community centers nationwide, along with access to digital skills training.

Comcast also announced the donation of 10 new laptops to youth participants in MYTT’s after-school STEM training program in Matteson. Since 2013, MYTT has partnered with schools, municipalities and community-based organizations to deliver eight-week-long science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) training programs.

“MYTT’s Tech Day for Youth offers an inclusive and supportive environment that encourages curiosity, creativity, and exploration for our next generation,” said Randle Carter, MYTT Executive Director. “Comcast’s grant and laptop donation allow us to maximize our impact beyond today with expanded digital skills training for students throughout the year.”

Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin

“I am grateful to both Comcast and MYTT for their continued support of our community’s youth,” said Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin. “Now more than ever, we must accelerate digital equity and ensure our next generation has the digital know-how to learn, work and grow in our ever-changing world.”

The MYTT Lift Zone is one of more than 1,250 Lift Zones nationwide, including more than 50 in Cook County. Lift Zones complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, a low-cost Internet adoption effort for lower-income households. Since its launch in 2011, Internet Essentials has helped more than 10 million people across the country—nearly 2.2 million in Illinois—connect to the Internet at home.

“For more than a decade, Comcast has been committed to bridging the digital divide in South Suburban Cook County and other communities across its footprint nationally,” said Joe Higgins, Senior Director of External Affairs, Comcast Greater Chicago Region. “We are proud to partner with MYTT to support their mission of expanding youth technology access and adoption with the skills training necessary to enjoy and compete in the digital world.”

This grant marks the continuation of Comcast’s 10-year partnership with MYTT. The grant and laptop donation are part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help create a future of unlimited possibilities. For more information on Comcast’s digital equity efforts in Cook County, go to: https://bit.ly/3XmfQYv