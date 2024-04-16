Columbia College Chicago lays off more than one-third of its professional staff

Petition calls on administration to stop layoffs, warning students’ education will suffer

Professional staff members at Columbia College Chicago have voiced their concerns over the institution’s plans to lay off employees, urging President Kwang-Wu Kim to reconsider and seek alternative budget management strategies. A petition with 150 signatures was submitted to the administration in a bid to halt the impending layoffs.

The college has witnessed a significant reduction in staff over the years, with 331 staff members laid off between 2015 and 2018. Since then, the staff count has dwindled further, decreasing by 64%. The annual staff numbers reflect this trend, dropping from 762 in 2015 to 431 in 2018, and currently standing at 275 in 2024.

Craig Sigele, spokesperson for the United Staff of Columbia College (USofCC), expressed dismay at the situation, highlighting the adverse impact on students due to diminished support services. Sigele emphasized that the loss of staff has led to longer wait times for student services, reduced support across various departments, and strained academic and emotional support systems for students.

A member of the professional staff at Columbia College Chicago is pictured delivering the signed petition.

The repercussions of these layoffs on students include increased wait times with Columbia Central, significantly reduced support from the Department of Equity and Inclusion, longer wait times to meet with academic advisors serving larger student populations, decreased accessibility to departmental contacts for inquiries, and challenges in scheduling appointments with college therapists.

USofCC represents the 275 professional staff members at Columbia College who play a crucial role in providing essential services to over 6,000 students. Sigele underscored the pivotal role of staff in fostering a supportive educational environment and ensuring student success.

As negotiations for a new contract with the Columbia College Board of Trustees are underway, USofCC emphasizes the importance of maintaining staffing levels to sustain the quality of education and support services. Sigele reiterated the union’s commitment to preserving the college’s mission and supporting student success, emphasizing that further cuts would only hinder these efforts. The current contract is set to expire on August 31st.