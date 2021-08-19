Collins praises Metra for moving forward with Auburn Park Station

The Auburn Park Station that State Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins (D-Chicago) has long fought for came a step closer to reality recently with Metra announcing it has approved a $28.2 million construction contract.

“The people of the South Side deserve better access to public transportation,” said Collins, who secured $30 million in state funding for the project. “Our communities have long suffered from disinvestment and unequal access to basic amenities.

I promised that I would manifest real change, and I intend to keep that promise by seeing this station open.”