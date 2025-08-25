To address health care deserts and provide mothers the care they need, State Senator Lakesia Collins’ new law will give certified nurse midwives (CNM) more independence and greater flexibility in care they provide.

“This law gives our nurse midwives more flexibility in collaborating and delivering services and care to our communities,” said Collins (D-Chicago). “We are modernizing rules to fit with providers needs and giving our residents greater access to health care.”

Before this law, certified nurse midwives had to collaborate formally with a physician to practice at full scope, but this would pose a challenge as more than one-third of Illinois counties lack sufficient maternity care. Under Collins’ legislation, House Bill 2688, CNMs are now allowed to provide out-of-hospital birth services at licensed birth centers without the need for a formal collaboration agreement, as long as they have permission from the birth center’s clinical director.

The legislation also allows physicians who do not provide home birthing services the ability to collaborate with a CNM who does, which will assist in rural and underserved areas where there are limited birth care options for thousands of women. Further, the measure protects access to this care by ensuring collaborative agreements do not prohibit a CNM from providing home birthing services.

“We are strengthening our health care work force and the network of providers to facilitate a higher level of care more seamlessly,” said Collins. “More collaboration means better care and services for our communities and I am proud to move this legislation into law.”

House Bill 2688 was signed into law on Friday, August 15, 2025.