College Students Encouraged to Apply for Spot on State Higher Ed Commission

Application period extended through May 6; student member will be appointed by the Governor

Indiana public college students who want to help shape the state’s higher education landscape should apply to be the next student member of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The student member will be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb and will serve on the Commission beginning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022.

To qualify, a student:

May be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student

Must be enrolled through the spring 2022 semester at an Indiana public higher education institution

Live in the state of Indiana

Candidates must submit applications, letters of recommendation and a signed agreement to serve by Friday, May 6; the Commission has extended the application submission period from the original April deadline.

As a full voting member of the Commission, the student member joins the 14-member coordinating body for the state’s public postsecondary education system, which also consists of one faculty representative, a representative from each of the nine congressional districts in Indiana and three at-large members.

Coleen Gabhart, a junior at Purdue University West Lafayette, is the current student Commission member. Her two-year term concludes on June 30.

“During my time on the Commission, I’ve toured many of the state’s public colleges and universities and discussed important issues with national leaders in education,” Gabhart said. “I’ve been able to lend a voice for Indiana’s student body and offer a student’s perspective to state leaders, as well as make connections with so many people I would not otherwise have had the opportunity to meet.”

The Commission meets approximately 20-25 days out of the year and Commission meetings are typically scheduled monthly, including an overnight stay at the Commission meeting site. Student members also serve on the Student Success and Completion sub-committee.

Find more information about the student Commission member at https://www.in.gov/che/4874.htm or download the application and agreement online at the in.gov website.