Collaboration launches initiative to build healthier communities

The Kidney Party Project officially launched the End Renal Disease Prevention Initiative on July 25, 2024, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, aiming to raise awareness and provide education on kidney healthcare in underserved and vulnerable communities.

The initiative, led by Peggy Riggins, a retired pharmacist and founder of Command That Room, focuses on building partnerships with health-related organizations to bring health and wellness to kidney healthcare. “This initiative is grounded in scientific research, pharmaceutical expertise, and a Bible-based approach,” Riggins said. “We believe there is always hope.”

Dr. Kayla Johnson and Peggy Riggins

Kidney disease affects approximately 37 million people in the United States, according to the National Kidney Foundation. The Black community is disproportionately affected, with Black Americans nearly four times as likely as white Americans to develop kidney failure. This disparity underscores the need for targeted interventions and community engagement in affected areas.

The End Renal Disease Prevention Initiative plans to host “Kidney Parties” to disseminate information in a relaxed, festive atmosphere. “We want to deliver education not just through health fairs, but through next-level events where learning is fun,” Riggins explained. The parties feature various fun activities, including a famous Tiki Bar offering alkaline water, smoothies, coconut water, and mango water—no alcohol. The idea is to encourage people to drink more water by adding natural flavors. The slogan “Quench Your Thirst with Water” promotes reducing the intake of sugary drinks like soda and energy drinks, and instead enjoying good old-fashioned water with a twist of lemon or other natural flavors.

Riggins highlighted that churches and community organizations are ideal venues for these events. “Churches are a great starting point, as well as community organizations that serve diabetes, kidney, and hypertension patients,” she said.

The initiative is set to expand in 2025, with a schedule for hosting Kidney Parties in various locations. Interested organizations can request an event by providing the venue and covering the financial expenses for food and drinks.

Comman that Room founder and retired

pharmacist Peggy Riggins.

With kidney disease being a major health issue in the Black community, the End Renal Disease Prevention Initiative aims to make a significant impact through community-focused education and engagement. “Our goal is to decrease the consumption of sugary drinks and promote the benefits of drinking water, making it an enjoyable and informative experience for everyone,” Riggins added.

For more information on hosting a Kidney Party, contact the Kidney Party Project at [email protected] or by phone at (312) 401-9557.