Collaboraction’s new season continues through November 15 with “Mud Life”

Collaboraction’s 2026-27 season continues through November 15 with the world premiere of “Mud Life,” by Collaboraction Company Members Willie Round and G. Riley Mills, drawn from Round’s life experiences as a Chicago writer, rapper and producer.

Round also leads the cast as Anthony “Roc” Harris. Round and Mills are the Emmy Award-winning writing team behind Collaboraction’s acclaimed immersive docudrama, “Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till.”

Set in North Lawndale, “Mud Life” is a powerful new play exploring the bonds that hold us together, the forces that keep us stuck, and what we’re willing to risk for the chance at a better life.

The play follows Roc and his cousin Tae, two aspiring hip-hop artists from Chicago’s West Side, struggling to build a future while under the thumb of a manipulative strip-club owner named Littles. When a mysterious outsider offers Roc and Tae a rare opportunity to break free, loyalties fracture, ambitions collide and they are forced to make choices that will alter the course of their lives forever.

“For our 31st season, Collaboraction is eager to open our new House of Belonging to Chicagoans to cultivate new knowledge, empathy, dialogue, and action by writing partners and Collaboraction Company Members, G. Riley Mills and Willie Round,” said Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley. “Set in a worn down recording studio on Chicago’s Westside and drawn from Willie’s actual life, audiences can expect a raw, revealing look at the hopes and dreams of escaping poverty and scarcity through music.”

In addition to co-writing the play, Round’s new hip-hop single “Bottom to the Top” is featured in “Mud Life.” The cast also features DeMorris Burrows as Devontae “Tae” Shields, Simeon Henderson (who has starred in numerous Chicago-based indie films) as Malcolm “Littles” Gardner and Carina Lastimosa as Casey Reyes.

The full production team includes G. Riley Mills and Willie Round, playwrights; Anthony Moseley, director; Martine Kei-Green Rogers, Dean, The Theatre School at DePaul University, dramaturg; Isabella Bradley, assistant director; John Wilson, set design; Crystal Bryant, costume design; Destiny Garner, lighting design; Harper Justus, sound design; Liviu Pasare, projection design; Sam Lancaster, props design; Alivia Arizaga, associate producer and production manager; and Sam Burkett, stage manager.

“Mud Life” runs through November 15 at Collaboraction’s new House of Belonging in the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave., in Humboldt Park. Previews are Wednesday through Saturday, October 21-24 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. No show on Saturday, October 31. Industry Night is Monday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$50 and on sale at collaboraction.org. Each show includes a pre-show lounge, performances and an open mic. “Mud Life” is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Note: The Luminaries, featuring alums of Collaboraction’s The Light youth ensemble, invites young audiences to a special version of their “Radiate” open mic series every Friday during the run starting at 6 p.m. Participants will be given comp tickets to attend the show, if available. This special Friday night “Radiate” open mic series is led by Linda Sol, Earl Hester and Bigg Ceno.

Free and nearby street parking is available near the Kimball Arts Center. For CTA riders, the 82 Kimball-Homan bus stops right in front of the building. The theater is also a short walk from the Kimball stop on the 72 North and 73 Armitage bus lines. For bikers and pedestrians, the Kimball trailhead on ‘The 606’ leads directly to the Kimball Arts Center.

“Mud Life” first entered Collaboraction’s orbit in 2019 as the seven-minute short play “Broke Down Drone” in Collaboraction’s Peacebook Festival. That experience spawned an award-winning short film in 2022 of the same name. Round and Riley continued developing the script, which received workshops earlier this year at both Bramble Theatre and Definition Theatre in Chicago.