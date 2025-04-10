Collaboraction seeks Chicago teen artists-activists for The Light;

Deadline to apply for paid summer youth training program is May 1.

Collaboraction Theatre Company has opened submissions for The Light, a paid creative studio and live performance summer training program designed to give voice to exceptional Chicago-area youth “artivists” (artists+activists) to illuminate community, connection and positive social change throughout the city.

Collaboraction invests in Chicagoland youth ages 13 to 18 as both activists and artists, and encourages submissions from youth interested in careers in theater, storytelling, spoken word, dance and/or music. Equally important, applicants should have a strong passion to inspire social change around a specific topic, such as racism, body positivity, mental health awareness, homelessness and others.

THE LIGHT’S BIG Ceno serves up spoken word with a side of social justice. Photo courtesy Collaboraction.



Youth selected for The Light will train this summer with Collaboraction’s teaching artists to create original solo and ensemble work that explores the intersection of live performance and social change. Training will lead to live, on-stage performances at popular summer events like Fresh Fest at Navy Pier, Sundays on State and Kidzapalooza. Per Collaboraction’s pay equity policy, The Light members are paid a stipend, $16 per hour, for all rehearsals, studio time and showcases.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 1.

Starting June 16, youth selected for The Light will meet four times per week at Collaboraction’s new offices at the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave., in Humboldt Park, to build community and prepare for their live performances. Upon completion of the program, members of The Light will leave with paid, professional experience, professional headshots, video documentation of their work, ongoing access to creative tools and consultation with the company’s artistic staff and potential future opportunities to perform at Collaboraction.

THE LIGHT’S EARL Hester performed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Photo Credit: Collaboraction.



Alumni of The Light, as well as college-aged theater students, are also encouraged to submit an application to join The Luminaries, a youth “elder” ensemble that provides professional college-aged actors with intensive training in performance, research, and multimedia storytelling, equipping them with the skills to create meaningful, socially driven work.

The Light is supported in part by AV Chicago, Circet and the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation.

Now in its fourth year, alums of Collaboraction’s The Light have gone on to remarkable success, including two members from the most recent cohort earning full college scholarships, two currently competing on America’s Got Talent, one starring in an Apple TV show, one self-producing and releasing an album on Apple Music, and another attending the CLI Conservatory for elite dance training.

THE LIGHT PERFORMING at Kidzapalooza in 2022. Photo Credit: Willow James.



﻿To submit, go to https://bit.ly/TheLight25. Auditions will be held Saturday, May 3, 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Youth invited to join The Light will be notified in late May.

To manifest its new home, Collaboraction has launched a $1.5 million House of Belonging capital campaign. To donate, visitcollaboraction.org/our-new-house-of-belonging.

To learn more about the company, visit collaboraction.org or follow Collaboraction on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Bluesky.