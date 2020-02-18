Coach Robert Smith and the Simeon Wolverines clinches 10th City Championship with a 81-76 victory over Morgan Park

By Joseph Phillips, Sports Editor

Legendary head coach Robert Smith led the Simeon Wolverines to their 10th City Championship in school history, with a 81-76 win over Morgan Park High School on Sunday, February, 16, at Jones Armory.

The event was sponsored by Jordan Brand on location at the same place the basketball great filmed his Air Jordan XI Commercial back in 1996.

And in spite of the bright lights, the fans and the historic location, the Wolverines felt it was a perfect opportunity to flex their muscle as Chicago’s lone basketball power house in the city.

“It was real important for us to get off to a great start,” said coach Smith after the victory. “Early in the year we were getting off to bad starts and had to try and catch up.”

After watching his team jump out to leads of 16-8, 23-12, and 39-28 at half time, Smith said it was great to get out and get the lead early and to manage it, and that it actually worked in his team favor.

Smith said the reason why his team had a slow start to the season was due to them being too young in the beginning, but after overcoming the growing pains and the obstacles, the Wolverines are now on the hunt.

“It felt good playing out there,” said Wolverines junior Ahamad Bynum. “I was just confident in my shot.”

Bynum scorched the Mustangs throughout the game for 22 points, five rebounds on 7 of 10 shooting from the field. Bynum was also joined by his teammate Jeremiah Williams who finished second in team scoring with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Mustangs, University of Illinois recruit Adam Miller got into earl foul trouble by obtaining 3 fouls in the first quarter. And due to limited playing time and early foul trouble, Miller finished with 14 points on 3 of 11 shooting from the field.

With 2:40 remaining to play in regulation and the game pretty much in the books, the Mustangs made one last run and reduced a 73-56 lead to 80-76, thanks to senior Marcus Morris 15 points in the final minutes of play. Although Morris’s effort would fall short, he finished with a game high 28 points.

Final Score: Simeon 81, Morgan Park 76.

The Crusader defensive player of the game goes to Simeon’s Avyion Morris, who did a great job denying Morgan Park’s Adam Miller shot opportunities throughout the game.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Ahamad Bynum, Simeon, 22 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

Jeremiah Williams, Simeon, 21 points.