Coach Kevin Porter to lead Central State University at Chicago Football Classic

When former NFL player Kevin Porter was named Central State University’s head football coach in December, 2021, he said his goal was to turn the program into a perennial powerhouse. Fast forward two years later, Porter and his team will be featured in the 2023 Chicago Football Classic on Saturday, September 2, at Soldier Field.

According to his bio, Porter was a former head coach at Fort Valley State University and led the Wildcats to the 2016 SIAC Championship and returned to the title game in 2017.

Porter’s bio states that during his four-year tenure at FVSU, he produced one of the most successful eras in Wildcat football history. During his time coaching at FVSU, Porter also earned SIAC Coach of the Year honors once and developed 19 All-SIAC student-athletes.

Porter began his coaching career in the Arena Football League in 2000 and served as head coach with the Pensacola Barracudas in 2000, the Macon Knights from 2001 to 2003 and the Kansas City Brigade from 2006 to 2008.

Porter’s bio also states that in 2009, he served as defensive coordinator for MidAmerica Nazarene University, where his unit ranked as one of the best in the school’s conference. In 2010, Porter took over as the head football coach and athletic director at Avila University. The next season, he served in the same roles at Point University. Before his assignment at FVSU, Porter was the assistant head coach and secondary coach at the University of West Georgia.

As a player, Porter was a three-year letterman, two-year starter and went on to play collegiately at Auburn University. During his time as a Tiger, Porter was a four-year starter. He earned All-American honors and was selected to the All-Southeastern Conference Team twice. In 1984, Porter was named Defensive MVP in the Liberty Bowl and earned a spot on Auburn’s Team of the Century.

A third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1988 NFL Draft, Porter made an immediate impact during his first season, appearing in 15 games and making seven starts. At the conclusion of the season, Porter was selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team as a safety. He spent six years in the National Football League, ending his career with the New York Jets.

Porter earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Avila University and holds a master’s degree from Concordia University-Irvine in athletic administration.

Porter’s bio also states that he and his wife, Annjela, have two sons, Jacob and Kellen.