Clippers snap Bulls three game winning streak

The Chicago Bulls are now 31-32 on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-102, on Saturday, March 9, on the road.

The Clippers snapped the Bulls three game winning streak on Saturday after Chicago earned recent victories over the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings.

According to Bulls PR, Bulls center Nikola Vučević scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds as well. This marked his 22nd half with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds while with Chicago.

Since the PxP era began (1997-98), Vučević leads Chicago in such halves recorded and is the only Bull with 20 plus such halves, added via @bball_ref.

Despite losing to the Clippers on Saturday, the Bulls outscored Los Angeles 29-23 in the first quarter and 28-23 in the second quarter. Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 24 points.

Final Score: Bulls 102, Clippers 112

With the loss, the Bulls are now two games under .500 and remained 9th place in the Eastern Conference standings. The team will play their next game versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 11, at the United Center. Game time 7 p.m.

(Information courtesy of Bulls PR and @bball_ref).