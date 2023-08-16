Clerk’s Office extends hours this Saturday for parents seeking back-to-school birth certificate records

With the first days of school arriving, the Cook County Clerk’s Office is offering extended weekend hours this coming Saturday, August 19, for families seeking to obtain birth certificates to complete their child’s registration for school, according to the Office of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

The Clerk’s Office will host a Back-to-School Birth Certificate Day on Saturday, August 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clerk’s Office locations in Markham, Maywood, and downtown Chicago.

“Whether your child is starting kindergarten, or your teenager is entering high school, having their birth certificate on hand is essential for enrollment and a smooth start to the school year,” said Yarbrough. “We are pleased to be offering extended hours this Saturday to accommodate families with busy schedules who may not be able to visit our offices during regular business hours.”

The Clerk’s Office locations that will be open on Saturday, Aug. 19 are as follows:

Chicago – 118 N. Clark Street, Room 120, Chicago, IL 60602

Maywood – 1311 Maybrook Square, Room 104, Maywood, IL 60153

Markham – 16501 S. Kedzie, Room 238, Markham, IL 60428

To obtain a certified copy of a child’s birth certificate from the Clerk’s Office, the child must have been born in suburban Cook County or Chicago and the attending adult must be listed as the child’s parent on the birth certificate or be their legal guardian and have a valid photo ID. A $15 fee is required.

Birth records can also be obtained from the Clerk’s Office online, by mail, or at a local currency exchange. For additional information, go to cookcountyclerk.com/birth.