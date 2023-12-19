Clerk’s office conducts lottery to determine ballot order

Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough

Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough and her Election Team have conducted a public lottery drawing to determine candidate ballot positions for Cook County races in the March 19, 2024, Presidential Primary Election.

A ballot lottery is conducted prior to the election to determine the order in which the established political parties appear on the ballot. Separate ballot lotteries were conducted to determine the first position on the ballot as well as the last spot on the ballot in a total of 10 races. Of the 10 primary contests, seven drawings were conducted for the first position and three for the last position.

The seven drawings for the first position on the ballot were comprised of candidates competing for the same office who filed their nominating petitions simultaneously on November 27 at 9 a.m., the first day of the candidate filing period.

The three drawings for the last spot on the ballot included candidates who filed their nominating petitions on December 4 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the last day of candidate filing.

Any other candidates who filed petitions after 9 a.m. on November 27 and before 3:59 p.m. on December 4 will appear on the ballot in the order in which they submitted their nomination paperwork to the Clerk’s Office.

Clerk Yarbrough conducted the ballot drawing at the Clerk’s Election Headquarters on Dec. 11 in downtown Chicago. The process was open to the public, the media, and candidates, and it was streamed live on the Clerk’s Facebook page.

The results of the ballot position lottery can be found online at: https://bit.ly/3GFRdxQ