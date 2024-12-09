Clerks of Cook County honored in historic mural unveiling

HENDERSON YARBROUGH (husband of the late County Clerk Karen Yarbrough), Cook County Deputy Recorder for Communication John Mirkovic, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, County Clerk Monica Gordon, and former County Clerks Cedric Giles and Stanley Kusper.

A new mural celebrating the legacy of past and present Cook County Clerks was unveiled on Monday, December 2, during a heartfelt ceremony at the George Dunne Administration Building in Chicago. The event brought together Cook County officials, past clerks, and community members to honor the vital public service roles these leaders have played over the years.

The mural, prominently displayed on the 5th floor of the building at 69 W. Washington Street, captures the storied history of the Clerk’s Office and its enduring contributions to Cook County residents. Outgoing Clerk Cedric Giles and incoming Clerk Monica Gordon were joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Commissioner John Daley, and former Clerk Stanley Kusper for the unveiling.

“This mural stands as a testament to the dedication and service of those who have held the office of Clerk,” said Cedric Giles during his remarks. “It is not just about the individuals but the collective legacy of service to the people of Cook County.”

The project was initiated by the late Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough, a passionate historian whose vision was to celebrate the office’s role in shaping county governance. Yarbrough, who passed away in April, left an indelible mark on the Clerk’s Office, and the mural is seen as a culmination of her efforts to preserve the history of the office for future generations.

Incoming Clerk Monica Gordon echoed sentiments of gratitude, stating, “I am honored to continue this legacy and to see Clerk Yarbrough’s dream brought to life. This mural will inspire all who walk through these halls to reflect on the impact of public service.”

President Preckwinkle and Commissioner Daley also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the hard work and commitment of the Clerk’s Office. “This mural is not just a reflection of history but a reminder of the ongoing efforts required to serve our diverse communities,” said Preckwinkle.

The mural now serves as a focal point for visitors and employees alike, highlighting a legacy rooted in leadership and community impact. The unveiling ceremony was a fitting tribute to the individuals who have shaped the office and the late Karen Yarbrough, whose vision continues to inspire.

FORMER CLERK Stanley Kusper strolls along the mural wall, viewing the history of the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

The event concluded with a moment of silence to honor Yarbrough’s memory, leaving attendees with a sense of pride and gratitude for the rich history of the Clerk’s Office.