Clerk Yarbrough honors election judge for more than six decades of service

With the April 6 municipal elections just weeks away, Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough made a special presentation recently to an Orland Park senior who has served as a Cook County Election Judge for more than six decades.

Yarbrough attended the weekly Orland Township senior bingo event to recognize Caryl Tietz, who has served as an Election Judge for some 67 years. Yarbrough was joined by Orland Township Supervisor Paul O’Grady for the presentation.

“It’s people like Caryl Tietz who help to keep democracy alive and well in our communities and we are so grateful for her commitment and her service to our office and the voters of Cook County,” said Yarbrough.

“Our judges are the lifeblood of our election operations and we could not get the job done without them and the dedication of people like Caryl Tietz.”

Tietz, who is an active member of the Orland Township senior organization, began working as an election judge in the mid-1950s in Blue Island, where she was born and raised and where she and her husband raised their family.

She moved to Orland Park in 1998 and began work as a judge at Century Junior High School, where she still works.

“I just truly enjoy my work as an election judge. I just love meeting and getting to know so many people. I guess you could say it’s in my blood,” said Tietz.

A video of the event and presentation can be viewed on the Clerk’s YouTube Page.