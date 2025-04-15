Clerk Spyropoulos announces Amnesty week for moving traffic violation fees

Mariyana Spyropoulos, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, is announcing a

limited-time opportunity for individuals to clear overdue moving traffic violation fees without paying

additional collection costs from April 14 to April 18, 2025. This does not include parking tickets or red

light violations. Amnesty Week has not been offered since 2019.

“As Clerk of the Circuit Court, I see our role not only as administrators of justice but as advocates for

fairness and accessibility within the court system,” said Clerk Spyropoulos. “This amnesty initiative is

part of a broader effort to remove financial barriers that disproportionately impact working families.

By waiving collection fees, we’re helping residents take meaningful steps toward resolving their cases

and restoring trust in a system that should work for everyone.”

During this event individuals with outstanding court fines and fees can make full or partial payments

without extra collection fees. This initiative aims to help residents resolve their financial obligations

while reducing barriers caused by accumulating debt.

The office will accept full and partial payments made by cash, check, money order, or credit cards.

Payments can be made at the Daley Center and all 5 Suburban Districts during regular business

hours. You can also pay by phone by calling our Customer Service Call Center at (312)603-5030.

For more information, visit cookcountyclerkofcourt.org or follow the Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Cook County’s social media pages.