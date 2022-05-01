Clerk Monica Gordon to Host Wedding Ceremony For Chicago Couple Who Will Receive First Marriage License of 2025

The Cook County Clerk’s Office will host a wedding ceremony on Thursday for the lucky couple who won the lottery drawing to receive Cook County’s first marriage license of 2025.

The lucky couple is Aisha Buford-Morrison and Terrell Johnson of Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, who won the lottery that was held on December 27. The Clerk’s Office invited couples interested in tying the knot in 2025 to enter the drawing to receive Cook County’s first marriage license and more than 200 entries were received.

In addition to being married by Clerk Gordon, the winning couple will receive special gifts donated by several Chicago-area signature establishments. The gifts include:

ABOUT OUR SPONSORS:

WHITTINGHAM MEATS

R. Whittingham and Sons Meat Co. has been a family-operated business since 1947, distributing USDA Prime and Choice cut meats to some of the finest restaurants, hotels, country clubs, and casinos throughout the Chicagoland area and across the United States. The company’s Alsip-based facility also includes a retail store for walk-in customers offering a wide range of fresh and frozen meat, seafood, and specialty products.

COOPERS HAWK WINERY & RESTAURANT

Founded in 2005, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built on the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. Cooper’s Hawk offers handcrafted wines inspired by Napa Valley’s Wine Country as well as modern, casual dining in inviting and upscale settings. With locations across Chicagoland and in nine states outside of Illinois, Cooper’s Hawk also offers customers a Napa-style tasting room experience and artisanal markets.

DUET DANCE STUDIO

Duet Dance Studio is an award-winning ballroom dance studio located in Chicago West Bucktown. Duet Dance has been teaching Chicago to dance since 2013 and was recently placed in The Knot Best of Weddings “Hall of Fame.” Duet offers ballroom dance lessons and specialized wedding dance instruction with lessons n in Swing, Salsa, Bachata, Rumba, Merengue, Tango, Foxtrot, Waltz, and Two-Step.

THE CHOPPING BLOCK

The Chopping Block is a recreational cooking school that combines education, instruction, and entertainment for a unique culinary experience. Founded in 1997 in a small cottage in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, the Chopping Block has grown to a facility with over 12,000 feet of cooking, event, and retail space. With six different kitchens, the Chopping Block is Chicago’s largest recreational cooking school.

LASALLE FLOWERS

LaSalle Flowers has been a family-owned florist on the corner of LaSalle and Superior since 1936. Today, LaSalle Flowers continues the tradition of providing friendly customer service, beautiful fresh-cut flowers, including a wide selection of green and blooming plants and balloons. LaSalle also specializes in wedding and corporate events and offers same-day delivery in Chicago and neighboring suburbs for orders placed by 11 a.m.

ELI’S CHEESECAKE

Founded more than 40 years ago by Chicago restaurateur Eli M. Schulman, Eli’s Cheesecake has developed a reputation for serving up great food and providing outstanding service. Eli’s operates a state-of-the-art bakery, corporate office, and dessert café on Chicago’s northwest side and, since its public debut at the Taste of Chicago in 1980, has grown from a local favorite to one of the country’s largest specialty bakeries.

LAUGH FACTORY CHICAGO

Laugh Factory Chicago opened in 2012 at the iconic Lake Shore Theater in the East Lakeview neighborhood. Located in the Belmont Theater District, Laugh Factory is putting its mark on Chicago’s historic comedy scene. Through its colorful exterior and three gigantic digital marquees, there’s a lobby filled with famous comedy memorabilia, a full-service bar, a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, and a spacious, elegant 311-seat theater.