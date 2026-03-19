Clerk Mariyana T. Spyropoulos Warns Public About Fraudulent Text Alert

Clerk’s Office does not send text notices of court hearings or traffic violations.

The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County is warning residents of fraudulent text alerts of parking or toll violations.

The scam text is designed to look like a notice of a hearing for a traffic violation and directs recipients to scan a QR code to make payment. This is not a valid notice from the Circuit Court of Cook County or the Clerk’s Office.

Residents should not scan the QR code, should not make a payment through the link and should not share personal or financial information in response to this notice.

The Clerk’s Office reminds the public that official case information, court notices and payment options should only be verified through official court channels, including the Circuit Court of Cook County’s website or by contacting the Clerk’s Office directly.

Anyone who receives one of these fraudulent notices is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

The Clerk’s Office will continue working to help residents identify scams that misuse the name of the court system.

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