Clerk holds Lottery to determine ballot position for suburban school board candidates

The Cook County Clerk’s Office has conducted a public lottery drawing to determine ballot positions for candidates running in the suburban school board elections that will be held in April of 2025. The lottery determined the top and bottom ballot positions for candidates who will be running in 87 school board contests throughout suburban Cook County in the April 2025 Consolidated Election. Candidates vying for the top and bottom ballot spots were put in alphabetical order and assigned a letter for the lottery drawing, which was conducted by Cook County Clerk Cedric Giles on Monday, Nov. 25. A total of 695 candidates filed with the Clerk’s Office to run for school board posts in next year’s local elections. Candidates not included in the ballot position lottery will appear on the ballot in the order in which they filed. Ballot order for municipal, park, library, and other local offices is determined by the jurisdiction in which they are running for office.