Expungement Services Webinar to feature Panel of Criminal Justice Stakeholders, Elected Officials, Support Services Groups, and Community Organizations

What: Hon. Dorothy Brown, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, is making her extremely popular Second Chance Expungement Summit virtual, with a Kick-Off presentation on Zoom on Saturday, August 1, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Sign-on starts at 8:30 a.m.)

The presentation will feature a panel of Expungement/Sealing process stakeholders including representatives from the Offices of the Circuit Court Chief Judge, Public Defender, State’s Attorney, Cook County Sheriff, Illinois State Police, Illinois Prisoner Review Board, CGLA, Safer Foundation, Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police, and others. Clerk Brown will moderate the panel presentation and Summit attendees will view the presentation through the Zoom platform.

Several elected officials are confirmed to join the webinar to greet the attendees, including: Cong. Danny Davis, Cong. Bobby Rush, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Rep. La Shawn Ford, a representative from the office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and many others.

More than 500 applicants have pre-registered for Expungement Summit services through the online registration portal on the Clerk’s Office’s website (cookcountyclerkofcourt.org/SecondChance). Cabrini Green Legal Aid is accepting the applications and reviewing them for expungement/sealing eligibility.

The Expungement Summit Kick-Off presentation is open to the public. Interested persons may go to: https://tinyurl.com/y2mbmbsg to attend the webinar. All attendees will be able to hear valuable information about how expungement and sealing processes work and what types of cases qualify. In the days following the Kick-Off presentation, volunteer attorneys will contact the attendees that registered for expungement and sealing services and will consult with them on their options for filing petitions for expungement and sealing. The consultations will be held by video or telephone conference.

When: Saturday, August 1, 2020; 9:00 AM

Where: ZOOM Webinar online (Open to the Public); Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/y2mbmbsg

Details: Clerk Brown has hosted community-based Expungement Summits since 2005, attracting annual audiences of more than 2,500 individuals who are seeking to get their lives back on track and be productive, employable members of society.