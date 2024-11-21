Cleo’s Creole Chicago launches with exclusive party

Featuring Dilla The Urban Historian and other notable Chicago celebrities will be

celebrating with Cleo’s biggest fans

Cleo’s Southern Cuisine, the beloved Chicago-based restaurant and catering company founded by Chef Kristen Ashley Harper, is hosting a special Product Launch Party on Thursday, November 21st from 7 PM to 9 PM in Bronzeville at. This exclusive event will celebrate the release of Cleo’s much-anticipated Products with Holiday Gift Boxes, featuring hand picked kitchen tools, signature recipes, Cleo’s sauces,

homemade dry rubs, and more – all inspired by Chef Harper’s Southern roots.



The restaurant, which has captured the hearts of not just locals but national with its soul-warming dishes like fried catfish, Creole crab mac and cheese, and “24-karat gold” muffins, continues to grow after an extraordinary year of exposure and expansion. Cleo’s Southern

Cuisine has been reviewed twice by social media food critic Keith Lee, whose 16.6 million TikTok followers helped skyrocket the restaurant’s popularity. Cleo’s has since expanded from its original Bronzeville location at 4248 South Cottage Grove Avenue and a spot in The Loop on Lake and Wells, and most recently added a ghost kitchen location in Avondale.



The Product Launch Party promises to be a night to remember, with special guests including social media influencer Dilla, local Alderman Lamont Robinson, Chicago Bears players, other notable figures, and of course the community. Attendees will enjoy a taste of Cleo’s iconic

Southern dishes while celebrating the launch of Cleo’s holiday boxes. Chef Kristen Ashley Harper is excited to unveil these limited-edition holiday boxes. “These boxes are more than just a gift; they are a taste of my roots and a piece of Cleo’s legacy,” said Chef Harper. “I noticed people driving all the way to Cleo’s from New York and Florida because they saw my food online. I wanted to create something that lets people experience the heart and soul of Cleo’s from their own kitchens, no matter where they are in the country.”



The holiday boxes will be available for nationwide shipping, and due to the limited quantity, customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their box. In addition to the delicious food and star-studded guest list, the party will feature interactive photo booths, Cleo’s exclusive merchandise for sale, and, of course, a sneak peek at the holiday boxes themselves.

Event Details:

● Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

● Time: 7 PM – 9 PM

● Location: 4321 S Cottage Grove. Street Parking available only.

● Special Guests: Dilla, Jason Weaver (The Chi), Alderman Lamont Robinson, State Representative Marcus Evans, Chicago Bears players, and more.

About Cleo’s Southern Cuisine

Founded by Chef Kristen Ashley Harper, Cleo’s Southern Cuisine blends the flavors of the South with a modern twist, honoring her grandmother Cleo’s Mississippi and Louisiana roots. The restaurant has become a staple in Chicago’s food scene, known for its heartwarming Southern comfort food and welcoming atmosphere. With three locations across the city and

national recognition, Cleo’s continues to serve the community with pride and passion.

For more information about the Product Launch Party or to pre-order a box, visit www.eatcleos.com.

Cleo’s Southern Cuisine, the beloved Chicago-based

restaurant and catering company founded by Chef Kristen Ashley Harper, is hosting a special

Product Launch Party on Thursday, November 21st from 7 PM to 9 PM in Bronzeville at.

This exclusive event will celebrate the release of Cleo’s much-anticipated Products with

Holiday Gift Boxes, featuring hand picked kitchen tools, signature recipes, Cleo’s sauces,

homemade dry rubs, and more – all inspired by Chef Harper’s Southern roots.

The restaurant, which has captured the hearts of not just locals but national with its

soul-warming dishes like fried catfish, Creole crab mac and cheese, and “24-karat gold” muffins,

continues to grow after an extraordinary year of exposure and expansion. Cleo’s Southern

Cuisine has been reviewed twice by social media food critic Keith Lee, whose 16.6 million

TikTok followers helped skyrocket the restaurant’s popularity. Cleo’s has since expanded from

its original Bronzeville location at 4248 South Cottage Grove Avenue and a spot in The Loop

on Lake and Wells, and most recently added a ghost kitchen location in Avondale.

The Product Launch Party promises to be a night to remember, with special guests including

social media influencer Dilla, local Alderman Lamont Robinson, Chicago Bears players,

other notable figures, and of course the community. Attendees will enjoy a taste of Cleo’s iconic

Southern dishes while celebrating the launch of Cleo’s holiday boxes.

Chef Kristen Ashley Harper is excited to unveil these limited-edition holiday boxes. “These

boxes are more than just a gift; they are a taste of my roots and a piece of Cleo’s legacy,” said

Chef Harper. “I noticed people driving all the way to Cleo’s from New York and Florida because

they saw my food online. I wanted to create something that lets people experience the heart and

soul of Cleo’s from their own kitchens, no matter where they are in the country.”

The holiday boxes will be available for nationwide shipping, and due to the limited quantity,

customers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their box.

In addition to the delicious food and star-studded guest list, the party will feature interactive

photo booths, Cleo’s exclusive merchandise for sale, and, of course, a sneak peek at the

holiday boxes themselves.