CLEAR THE FLOOR Black Skating Goes Deep

But African Americans showed that they did not want to be relegated to skating at rinks one night a week or even one night a month. Community activist Vera Thelma Shorter (1922 – ), explained: “We would picket the places, the Breevoort Savings Bank [Brooklyn, New York] which would not hire any blacks, the Empire Skating Rink [Empire Rollerdome; Empire Roller Skating Center, Brooklyn, New York] which would not, and in fact we were arrested there.”[12]

Former State Farm Insurance executive Gregory Jones (1948 – ): “We all loved to skate and probably the biggest social activity for blacks in Newark [Ohio]… so every Thursday night was our night to go roller skating and that was the only night that blacks were allowed to skate in the rink. It came to be known by white kids in town as nigger night… I remember one time my brother [Brent Jones]… he was always willing to push things, and my brother actually took me and two other friends to the skating rink one Saturday, said, ‘We’re gonna go skating at the skating rink.’ Well we got to the skating rink and they said, ‘No, you’re not allowed to skate’… but they denied us. But as it turns out, my… Uncle Bob [Robert Weaver] was an attorney in town, a very prominent attorney… And so, Uncle Bob went to the skating rink, threatened to sue them and ultimately they allowed us to come in and skate.”[13] Ron Kirk (1954 – ), the first African American mayor of Dallas, Texas, also shared memories: “I remember when Austin [Texas] finally got a skating rink; I know it sounds crazy, but I guess a skating rink coming to the South in the ’60s was a big deal, but we couldn’t skate… one of my earliest memories of participating in the Civil Rights Movement was– me and my best friend Stuart King at that time, and our mothers, Marcette King [ph.] and my mother, got our picture in the front page of the paper, ’cause we were holding our mothers’ hand and walking along the picketed lines… and it never opened.”[14]

But, true to form, good moves had to be accompanied by good music. Stephanie Hughley (1948 – ) co-founder of the National Black Arts Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, explained: “Roller skating was dancing on wheels… They played all the good music from the days, you know, all the Motown songs and the Philly sounds and the Memphis sounds. And you know we loved it… not only did we dance on the skates, but then we’d take the skates off and dance… And my dad always wanted me to be home before the dance was over. I always stayed for the dance and I’d be running home… Skates on my shoulder.”[15] Artist and film producer Camille Billops (1933 – 2019) had a personal favorite: “Black people were skating like they were dancing… And we’d sing, ‘Earth angel, earth angel’… and I’d skate my butt off...”[16]