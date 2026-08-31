Cleanup partners launch Gary’s next storm recovery phase

The City of Gary has moved into a new phase of recovery from the August 11, 2026, derecho, bringing in three contractors to help remove storm debris, document the work and manage federal recovery requirements.

AshBritt, Thompson Consulting and EGIS are working with city employees and residents as crews begin a 30-day expedited cleanup operation. The coordinated effort is intended to clear tree limbs, damaged building materials and other storm debris that remains in neighborhoods more than two weeks after the destructive storm.

Mayor Eddie Melton said the work marks a shift from the city’s immediate emergency response toward longer-term recovery and resilience.

“Through this important work, we can see our efforts are not just about cleaning up debris but about restoring neighborhoods, reconnecting families and rebuilding stronger,” Melton said in an August 26 announcement.

AshBritt, a national disaster recovery and environmental services contractor, was hired to conduct curbside storm debris collection throughout Gary. Collection crews were scheduled to begin in South Glen Park and North Miller and work inward through the city as the operation progresses.

Residents should expect to see large trucks and debris-removal equipment moving through their neighborhoods. City officials urged motorists to move parked vehicles from streets when crews are approaching. A vehicle blocking a collection route may prevent crews from servicing the street, officials said.

Gary Chief Operating Officer Mike Suggs said residents can help crews work efficiently by placing debris at the curb in two separate piles. Tree limbs, branches and other vegetation should be grouped together. Construction debris, including building materials damaged by the storm, should be placed in a second pile.

AshBritt will make separate collection passes for the two types of material. Residents should not mix the piles, and they are encouraged to photograph debris before it is collected for insurance and documentation purposes. The material must be safely removed and disposed of at permitted landfills.

Thompson Consulting will monitor and track the debris operation. Its monitors will inspect piles, confirm the type of material being collected and document truck loads. That oversight is designed to make the operation efficient and accountable while supporting the records required for disaster reimbursement.

The company is also recruiting Gary residents to work as debris monitors. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and smartphone. The city said applications are available through Indeed.

At the community briefing, two local residents said participating in the cleanup gives Gary workers an opportunity to help restore their own neighborhoods. One resident, identified as Terry, said debris must be cleared so children can safely return to their yards and the city can regain its appearance.

“Gary’s a beautiful city, so we should treat it like a beautiful city,” he said.

Another resident, identified as Tatiana, said she joined the effort after the mayor called for local residents to help. She said her own electricity had been restored only a day earlier, after 13 days without power, and praised organizations and residents that have worked together during the recovery.

EGIS, an engineering consulting firm, will assist Gary with damage assessments, overall recovery coordination and the management of Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants. That work will help the city organize damage information and navigate federal requirements as recovery continues.

The cleanup follows the city’s earlier emergency work to reopen roads and assess damage. In an August 18 update, Gary reported 2,097 damage sites and requests for assistance. More than 80 percent involved fallen trees and blocked roads, with some of the heaviest damage reported in Glen Park, Miller-Aetna, Midtown and Tolleston.

“Recovering from a storm of this magnitude will take time, but we are moving forward with a coordinated effort to clean up our neighborhoods and help Gary rebound stronger than before,” Melton said.

Residents needing storm-related assistance may dial 211, while questions and city service requests may be directed to Gary’s 311 system. Officials also encouraged residents to follow the City of Gary’s official communications for neighborhood collection updates and safety information.