LEGAL NOTICE – NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

COUNTY DEPARTMENT – CHANCERY DIVISION

COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING, LLC;

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHANG SOO LEE AKA CHANGSOO LEE; REGATTA

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC;

UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NONRECORD CLAIMANTS;

Defendants,

18 CH 7971

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the hour of 11 a.m. in their office at 120 West Madison Street, Suite 718A, Chicago, Illinois, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, as set forth below, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 17-10-400-035-1175 & 17-10-400-035-1471.

Commonly known as 420 East Waterside Drive, Unit 1803, Chicago, IL 60601.

The mortgaged real estate is improved with a condominium residence. The purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by subdivisions (g)(1) and (g)(4) of Section 9 of the Condominium Property Act

Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance, by certified funds, within 24 hours. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call Law Clerk at Plaintiff’s Attorney, The Wirbicki Law Group, 33 West Monroe Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603. (312) 360-9455. W16-0656 ADC

INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION

intercountyjudicialsales.com

I3189899