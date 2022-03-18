LEGAL NOTICE – ASSUMED NAME

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y22008734 on March 4, 2022. Under the Assumed Business Name of TONY CHRISTOPHER HENRY CESTUI QUE VIE ESTATE with the business located at 433 W HARRISON, P.O. BOX 8663, CHICAGO, IL 60680. The true name(s) and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: MOSHAI TEHUTI EL BEY, 3724 W 77TH PL, CHICAGO, IL 60652, USA.

3/19, 3/26, 4/2 2022