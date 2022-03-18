fbpx
Friday, March 18, 2022
HomeClassifiedsLEGAL NOTICE – ASSUMED NAME
Classifieds

LEGAL NOTICE – ASSUMED NAME

By Sharon Fountain
0
6

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y22008734 on March 4, 2022. Under the Assumed Business Name of TONY CHRISTOPHER HENRY CESTUI QUE VIE ESTATE with the business located at 433 W HARRISON, P.O. BOX 8663, CHICAGO, IL 60680. The true name(s) and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: MOSHAI TEHUTI EL BEY, 3724 W 77TH PL, CHICAGO, IL 60652, USA.

3/19, 3/26, 4/2 2022

Previous articleSaturday Night Laughs at Laugh Factory Chicago
Next articleLEGAL NOTICE – NOTICE OF SALE
Sharon Fountain
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Classifieds

LEGAL NOTICE – NOTICE OF SALE

Sharon Fountain - 0
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS COUNTY DEPARTMENT - CHANCERY DIVISION COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING, LLC; Plaintiff, vs. CHANG SOO LEE AKA CHANGSOO LEE; REGATTA CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION; MIDLAND...

LEGAL NOTICE – NOTICE OF SALE

Saturday Night Laughs at Laugh Factory Chicago

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com