Class of 2021 Celebrates Graduation while Reflecting on a Challenging Year

On Sunday, June 6, the West Side Leadership Academy class of 2021 and their families were able to gather safely at the football stadium aka the “Cougar Den” for a formal graduation.

“It’s been by far one of the most challenging years in academia, especially our seniors,” said GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “Not only did they have to complete most of the academic year virtually, but miss out on many special moments that all graduates look forward to. It was important that we make graduation special for them.”

The commencement address was co-delivered by power couple Attorneys Michael and Shelice Tolbert of Tolbert & Tolbert Law Firm. Shelice Tolbert, Esquire, is a 1993 graduate of West Side, who met her future husband at Tolleston Middle School. During their presentation, both touted their Gary roots while inspiring the graduates to go out into the world proudly representing Gary.

“It’s like Superman’s ‘S’ on your chest,” said Attorney Michael Tolbert. “When you go off to school or start your careers, know you will always be Gary graduates.”

State Senator Eddie Melton and Rep. Vernon Smith also offered remarks and words of encouragement to the student body.

The highlight of the commencement exercises belonged to the students as the held on to every word delivered by their beloved Valedictorian Cammay Brown and Salutatorian Bobby Sanders, Jr.

“We did it,” Brown said with a trembling voice. “We are Cougars. Cougars are known for their leadership, assertiveness, and control of their life and their circumstances in the most effective way, and that’s what we are.”

Brown lost both of her parents while in high school. During her speech, she paid tribute to her late mother for her dedication, love and support and “for making me into the young woman I have become.”

Brown will be attending Valparaiso University in the fall majoring in Engineering. She was awarded many scholarships including full tuition and a stipend through the Lilly Scholarship and Legacy Foundation as well as all dorm essentials provided by U.S. Steel.

