Civil Rights legend Myrlie Evers endorses Kamala Harris for President

HARRIS EMBODIES WHAT MEDGAR EVERS FOUGHT AND DIED FOR

Myrlie Evers, civil rights leader, first female chairman of the NAACP, author, activists and widow of civil rights icon Medgar Evers today announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris for President in a new video, citing her commitment to justice, equality, and the ongoing fight for civil rights.

“Kamala Harris embodies the values that my husband Medgar Evers dedicated his life to—justice, equality, and the belief that America can and should be better,” says Myrlie Evers. “Her vision for this country aligns with the ideals Medgar fought for, and that’s why I am proud to endorse her for President. As a senator, she held the Trump administration accountable and will continue to fight those who attempt to undermine our Constitution and American values.”

Medgar Evers, a prominent civil rights activist and field secretary for the NAACP, was assassinated in 1963 for his tireless work to dismantle segregation and discrimination in the United States. His legacy continues to inspire generations of activists and leaders, and the Evers family believes Kamala Harris is the right leader to carry that legacy forward.

“In these times of both opportunity and adversity, it is vital to have leaders who are not only capable but also compassionate and courageous. Kamala Harris’s vision for a more fair and just society aligns with the values that my parents have long championed. Her dedication to improving the lives of all Americans and her ability to inspire positive change are testaments to her exceptional leadership. She does all this as a joyful warrior and a voice for courage and justice,” added Myrlie Evers.

Emphasizing Harris’s dedication to civil rights and her ability to lead with courage and compassion, Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers said, “Kamala Harris continues in the footsteps of strong Black women, including her mentor Shirley Chisholm, Barbara Jordan, and my mother Myrlie Evers. These women committed themselves to helping their communities thrive and grow. Kamala Harris honors my parents’ lifelong dedication to justice and equality by fighting for all Americans to have affordable housing, fair wages, and the right to vote. Her vision for a more fair and just society aligns with the values that my parents have long championed.”

Earlier this year, Medgar Evers was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in recognition of his trailblazing contributions to the civil rights movement.

“At a time when hard-won rights are under siege, Kamala Harris is the leader we need to defend our progress and drive the fight for justice forward. We can’t go back,” added Reena Evers-Everette.