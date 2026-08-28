Civil rights leaders challenge Trump voting order

Civil rights leaders are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s effort to impose new federal restrictions on mail-in voting after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for portions of his executive order to move forward while legal challenges continue.

In an unsigned order issued August 24, 2026, the court lifted a lower-court injunction that had blocked the administration from implementing parts of Trump’s March executive order, “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.” The justices did not decide whether the order is constitutional. Instead, the court concluded that the states’ challenge was premature because the U.S. Postal Service had not yet finalized its rules.

Attorney Barbara Arnwine, president and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, called the ruling “a serious miscarriage of justice.”

“The reasoning that is offered on standing and injury is shoddy,” Arnwine told this reporter. “Worse, it fails to address whatsoever the unlawfulness of the executive order, as President Trump has no constitutional authority over elections.”

Arnwine said she expects further court proceedings to reject Trump’s attempt to interfere with the November 3, 2026, midterm election and allow mail-in balloting to proceed unhindered.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined in dissent by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, wrote that the president’s order demanded changes to state vote-by-mail systems even though the Constitution assigns election administration primarily to the states and Congress.

Jackson warned that election officials and voters “deserve clarity, not caginess or confusion” and described the order as “blatantly unconstitutional.” Democratic-led states challenging the order said the requirements could disrupt election preparations and disenfranchise voters.

The order calls for states to provide lists of mail-ballot voters to the Postal Service and use secure envelopes with unique tracking barcodes. It also threatens the loss of certain federal funds for jurisdictions that do not comply. New legal challenges were filed after the Supreme Court’s ruling, leaving the ultimate fate of the restrictions unresolved.

U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Illinois, said the dispute is part of a broader assault on voting rights and democracy. Davis will lead a civil rights march at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2026, beginning at Greater Love Church of God in Christ, 1612 S. Hamlin Ave.

The march will end at the historic Stone Temple Baptist Church, 3622 W. Douglas Blvd., where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke during Chicago’s civil rights movement. Davis is expected to be joined by West Side ministers, including the Rev. Dr. Paul Jakes and the Rev. Greg Livingston.

Davis said he organized the Chicago march because his congressional schedule prevents him from joining the Rev. Al Sharpton’s voting rights march in Washington, D.C., the same day.

Referring to Trump’s actions and Republican efforts to maintain political control, Davis said, “I think that the MAGA Republicans have no shame in their game.”

“They want to be oppressive. They want to try and maintain control,” Davis said. “They seriously want to operate a dictatorship, and they believe that minorities and other people in this country are making too much progress, and they want to put an end to it.”

Davis said there is no legitimate reason for the administration to seize authority that belongs to the states and Congress.

“We have to continue to fight back because they have declared war on the American people,” he said. “They’ve declared war on righteousness, war on dignity, declared war on democracy and everybody who believes in democracy — and we’ve got to fight back.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting despite using a mail ballot himself in Florida’s Republican primary. His administration argues the changes are needed to verify voter eligibility and strengthen election security. Civil rights advocates counter that the eleventh-hour rules would create confusion, burden state election officials and make it harder for eligible Americans to vote.