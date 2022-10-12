City’s first Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Clinic opens

Recently, a historic partnership was forged in Gary as two organizations, We Are The Village, Inc., and All Things Autism, Inc., came together to open the city’s first ever Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Clinic. The facility at 4950 Broadway will provide special programs, classes and resources for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

The October 1 ribbon cutting ceremony featured remarks from co-founders Jaunesia Davis and Candis Coleman. Both women are parents of autistic children.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he was delighted that the young CEOs chose Gary as the home for the clinic.

“Just the fact that you have chosen Gary to locate your organization and that there are no other organizations like it, as the mayor of the city of Gary, and on behalf of all its elected officials and citizens, I thank you,” said Prince. “We want to be a partner and certainly a strong part of your success right here in the city.”

Scores of community supporters attended the ceremony and toured the facility, which boasts classrooms, a kitchen and indoor play areas. Davis and Coleman reminded guests there are several employment opportunities available at the facility.

“I wanted to be part of the solution as well as an advocate for my son and other parents of autistic children,” said Davis, founder of We Are the Village, Inc. “As I am out in the community, I encounter so many who require help, and we just want this clinic to be a blessing and a resource to them all.”

“The reason I wanted to start this clinic is because when my twin daughters were diagnosed with autism, I didn’t have anywhere to go,” added Coleman. “I just want to make sure that we are a voice and resource for the parents and lead them the right way.”

Watch the ribbon cutting ceremony on YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Alg96pAHGw0.

Located at 4030 W. 5th Ave. (inside the Gary Middle College facility), We Are the Village, Inc., offers daycare and early learning with special services for students with special needs. For more information about We Are the Village, Inc., visit www.wearethevillageinc.com, Facebook, or call (219) 777-8170.

All Things Autism, Inc., is an applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinic in Gary, Indiana, providing one-on-one services to youth with autism. For more information, call 219-888-9468 or email [email protected]