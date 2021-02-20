City Treasurer offers a pathway to careers in finance and investing

To help young people and aspiring financial professionals learn about new opportunities and carve successful career paths into the trillion-dollar finance industry, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin will host Youth in Finance and Investments, the latest in the “Money Mondays with Melissa” series on Feb. 22 at 12 p.m.

“Part of my goal is to increase diversity in the finance industry,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “We want to encourage more people to explore professional opportunities in a field where there are good jobs, while giving them the tools for success and access to a well-paying career. We’re working to do that through our ‘Diversity Scorecard’ that grades firms on their demonstrated diversity, equity and inclusion achievements. But ensuring diversity requires that young people – and even some older ones – become aware of the opportunities that are available.”

Treasurer Conyears-Ervin will be joined by five leading Chicago financial and investment experts to provide an overview of the career roles and opportunities in finance, including: investment banking; asset management; commercial banking; equity research; corporate finance; risk management and more. They will share personal experiences and practitioner-oriented insights into career pathways, and job responsibilities as well as the expert knowledge and behavioral traits required to pursue specific opportunities and a successful career in the finance industry.

Featured speakers are:

Sidney Dillard, Partner, Head of Corporate Investment Banking, Loop Capital

Leo Harmon, CFA, CAIA, Senior Managing Director of Mesirow Equity Management

Bevon Joseph, Co-founder, The Greenwood Project

Gregory L. Williams, Senior Managing Director, Partner, Business Development Manager, and Co-Head of the Chicago office of Wellington Management

Craig Slack, Deputy Treasurer & Chief Investment Officer, Office of the City of Chicago Treasurer (moderator for the program).

Some questions and topics to be covered in the webinar are:

What skills are needed to transform into a financial service professional?

Is it all about the college degree? What other degrees are needed?

What is the best way to break into the industry?

What about switching from another career?

Is there a place for innovation in financial services?

What industry qualifications are needed to demonstrate the necessary training to back-up any work experience?

What are the best ways to tap into a network for assistance and support?

The Feb. 22 financial services program is free, but advance registration is required. Click this Zoom link to register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zZm70AtSTce13hFbCLrLtg

The program will also be streamed ‘Live’ on ChiTreasurer Facebook page.