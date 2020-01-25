CITY TREASURER CONYEARS-ERVIN PRESENTS 4 TOWN HALL MEETINGS

On Protecting and Maximizing City Money; Neighborhood Banking

Dollars & Sen$e is a series of public town halls to engage citizens about the health of the City’s investment portfolio and introduce them to stakeholders and resources in banking and economic development. Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin is about transparency.

These meetings will also include a year in review of the Office’s investment growth, empowering community events, economic initiatives and other accomplishments. Finally, there will be an overview of the 2020 Social Impact plan that will continue to grow City money and increase economic development and inclusion in all 77 neighborhoods of Chicago.

The Dollars & Sen$e Town halls will be held on the Central, West, South and North sides of the City:

1. Central – Dollars & Sen$e: Corporate Social Responsibility & You

Tuesday February 4, 2020

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

City Hall Chamber, 121 N. LaSalle St. 2nd floor

*Guest speaker David Casper, CEO of BMO Harris, will lead the conversation on community impact banking.

*Earnings Report on 2019 Investments

*2020 list of approved Broker Dealers selected by a historic process that includes diversity & inclusion plus community impact and social responsibility metrics

*Social Impact 2020: introducing the City plan that has an emphasis on small business development, social impact and more!

2. West Side – Dollars & Sen$e: Neighborhood Banking & Lending

Saturday, February 8, 2020

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet H.S., 5101 W. Harrison Street

*Guest speakers on community lending will be from JP Morgan Chase, LISC and SomerCor

*A candid talk with bankers about growing your finances and small business

* 2019 Earnings Report on City portfolio performance

* Reveal of the 2020 Social Impact plan with an emphasis on small business development and more!

3. South Side – Dollars & Sen$e: Neighborhood Banking & Lending

Saturday, February 22, 2020

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Englewood STEM School, 6835 S, Normal Blvd

*Guest speakers on community lending will be from Fifth Third Bank, LISC and SomerCor

*Tried, tested and new information about banking to grow your finances and support small businesses

* Earnings Report on 2019 Investments

* An in depth look at the 2020 Social Impact plan with an emphasis on small business development and more!

4. North Side – Dollars & Sen$e: Neighborhood Banking & Lending

Saturday, February 29, 2020

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Albany Park Branch Library, 3401 W. Foster Avenue

*Guest Speakers on community banking will be from US Bank, LISC and Accion

*Tips on ways to grow your money, how to land small business loans

*2019 Earnings Report on City portfolio performance

* 2020 Social Impact plan: a thorough layout for the coming year with an emphasis on small business development and more!