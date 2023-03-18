City of Harvey to host free “Spring into Praise Gospel Concert” featuring award-winning gospel artist Marvin Sapp

Mayor Christopher Clark and his administration will host a “Spring into Praise Gospel Concert” on March 20th featuring award-winning gospel phenom Marvin Sapp, Bridgette Hurt, Dexter Walker and the Zion Movement and the True Holiness C.O.G.I.C. Choir.

“As our administration continues to Build A Better Harvey, an important part of the narrative includes offering a steady stream of events and activities for our residents to enjoy,” said Clark. “This concert is just the beginning of an exciting line-up designed to ignite our tourism and redevelopment efforts.”