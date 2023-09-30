City of Harvey celebrates groundbreaking for Harvey Lofts

The city of Harvey held a groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Harvey Lofts, a new residential development, marking a significant milestone in the city’s revitalization efforts. The $19-million private investment is a historic step forward, heralding a new era of development in Harvey and setting the stage for revitalization.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Harvey Lofts project was held on September 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at 154th Street and Broadway Avenue, in Harvey.

At the intersection of 154th and Broadway, the former site of an iconic bank building that stood as a testament to the city’s history, the Harvey Lofts project is an endeavor that pays homage to the past, while propelling the city into a dynamic future.

The old bank building’s evolution from its heyday in 2004 as a bustling operational hub to present day serves as a reminder of the city’s resilience and unwavering spirit.

An innovative 51-unit residential complex, the upcoming Harvey Lofts building is in close proximity to the South Suburban region’s vital transportation hub. This key location ensures transportation accessibility for Harvey residents and contributes to a fusion of modern living and urban connectivity.

The groundbreaking project boasts features designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and the entire community. Notable are amplified lighting and security measures that promise to elevate public safety in the surrounding area. The project integrates state-of-the-art design and cutting-edge technology, underscoring the commitment to creating a living space that is contemporary and comfortable.

“Harvey Lofts signifies more than just brick and mortar,” remarked Mayor Christopher J. Clark.

“It exemplifies our dedication to fostering growth, vitality and prosperity within our city. This ambitious private investment speaks volumes about Harvey’s readiness to embrace new opportunities and welcome further development.”

The venture serves as a beacon for other private investors, signaling that Harvey stands open for business. As the city continues to embrace economic development initiatives, this transformative project is anticipated to catalyze increased revenue streams and enhanced services, mitigating property tax burdens for Harvey property owners.