The Crusader Newspaper Group
City of Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman Arrested for Alleged Assault on City Administrator

Harvey Police Department has arrested City of Harvey 2nd Ward Alderwoman Colby Chapman in connection with an alleged assault on City Administrator Corean Davis. The incident, which occurred on August 14, 2024 following the City Council meeting, at the City of Harvey Municipal Building located at 15320 Broadway Ave, is currently under investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation, video footage from the municipal building’s surveillance system captured the altercation between Alderwoman Chapman and Administrator Davis. The footage shows Administrator Davis attempting to speak with the City of Harvey attorney when she encountered Alderwoman Chapman. The video then depicts Alderwoman Chapman becoming visibly upset and aggressively moving toward Administrator Davis. An unidentified male is seen restraining Alderwoman Chapman as she allegedly attempted to confront Administrator Davis, who was behind glass doors. The footage also captures Alderwoman Chapman making several gestures indicative of a desire to escalate the situation physically.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. No other details are available at this time.

The City of Harvey remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all residents, city officials and employees.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
