City of Gary takes on role of housing developer

So much land and so little housing is Gary’s dilemma.

Even with cheap land prices, the city is still short of housing. The city hasn’t attracted investments in single or multi-family housing since the end of the post WWII boom.

Spots of new single family housing in Gary’s Miller neighborhood along the Lake Michigan shoreline, in Aetna and in Midtown are the exceptions.

Now, the City of Gary is taking on the role of housing developer. In the 1800 block of Jefferson, close to the Habitat for Humanity development of single family housing in Midtown, two duplexes are under construction.

Although the yard signs say Heartland Homes and Trailhead Homes, the Gary Redevelopment Dept. and the Gary Community Development Dept. are the owners of the housing.

The duplexes are 2 story modular fabrications, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Exterior and interior finishing should be completed by November.

After completion, the Community Development Department will manage the showing and selling.