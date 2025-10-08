City of Gary secures $15 million grant for downtown revitalization

The City of Gary, Indiana, today announced a major economic development victory, securing a $15 million LEI (Lilly Endowment Inc.) Grant through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s (IEDC) Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 2.0 program. This significant investment will fund the CITY OF GARY BLIGHT ELIMINATION AND REINVESTMENT project, a strategic initiative focused on enhancing downtown vitality and addressing blight in the core of the city and its adjacent neighborhoods.

The project, which was designated as a regional priority for Blight & Remediation, will focus on three key development areas: a “Going Vertical” development downtown Gary, the remodel of the iconic Hudson Campbell building, and extensive blight removal with pedestrian infrastructure improvements connecting key downtown landmarks. The overall project is expected to begin in October 2025 and conclude by December 31, 2028, with the READI portion starting in January 2026.

The total project budget is supported by substantial local and private commitments, leveraging the $15 million LEI investment with approximately $49.5 million in matching funds from private, city, federal, and other state sources. The total project investment is expected to be over $64 million.

The initiative aligns with the READI focus on Infrastructure for Jobs and the goal of Quality of Place. Outcomes are projected to include the creation of 30 new full-time jobs with an average wage of $60,000. The project is intended to increase job creation, downtown foot traffic, tax revenue, and attract additional businesses by turning vacant spaces into vibrant community assets.

Mayor Eddie Melton exed his gratitude for the partnership and the opportunity this grant presents:

“The READI investment in the Gary Blight Elimination Initiative marks a turning point for our city. This effort tackles long-standing challenges while opening the door to new opportunities for revitalization and economic growth. It reflects our shared regional commitment to not only strengthen Gary, but to build a safer, stronger, and more vibrant Northwest Indiana. We’re grateful for this partnership and excited about the lasting impact it will bring to our community” stated Mayor Eddie Melton, City of Gary.

The project’s major components include:

• Going Vertical Development: Driving a Public-Private-Partnership (P3) or new development in downtown Gary.

• Hudson Campbell Remodel: Renovating the iconic Hudson Campbell building, designed by the acclaimed black architect Wendell Campbell, into office space to consolidate city services and drive foot traffic downtown.

• Blight Removal and Connectivity: Targeting the Holy Angels neighborhood for site acquisition and demolition of abandoned structures. This also includes improving pedestrian infrastructure and creating a new outdoor environment along 4th Place to connect the baseball stadium to the former Genesis Center.

This strategic plan targets key development gaps, enhances city placemaking, and aggressively tackles blight, all aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth and bringing renewed vibrancy to the heart of Gary. The project has completed preliminary Master Plans and involved community engagement during the Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Vision and Action Plan processes.

About the City of Gary

The City of Gary is dedicated to revitalizing its core, fostering economic development, and improving the quality of life for its residents through strategic planning and community partnerships.