City of Gary Begins Recovery After EF1 Tornado Causes Widespread Damage

The City of Gary is in recovery mode after the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado swept through the area on March 19th at approximately 5:45 PM. The storm brought powerful winds, flooding in various areas, and widespread downed trees and powerlines. Impacts have been felt in neighborhoods from the Emerson community in the east to 21st & Clark in Tolleston to the west.

The hardest-hit area was the 21st Avenue corridor between Whitcomb and Hendricks, where several homes sustained significant damage.

Emergency response teams were deployed to assess the damage and support residents immediately after receiving reports of the tornado.

The City of Gary is still thoroughly assessing the situation. The types of damage reported include:

Downed trees blocking streets and falling on homes and vehicles

Power outages

Flooding in various areas

The City of Gary is grateful to report that no serious injuries or fatalities have occurred. One individual was trapped but was rescued and transferred to a local hospital thanks to the swift response of first responders.

City teams have been actively assisting residents who have been affected, working to clear debris and assess damage.

Several organizations and agencies are actively involved in the recovery efforts, including:

Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT)

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO)

American Red Cross

Gary Sanitary District

Gary Chicago International Airport

City of Hobart Public Works

Lake County

Common Council

Calumet Township Trustees

Indiana Department of Homeland Security*

Residents are encouraged to take the following actions:

Report non-emergency issues by calling 311 at (219) 881-1311 or visiting gary.gov/311 .

at or visiting . Report downed power lines directly to NIPSCO at (800) 464-7726 .

. Emergency Shelter: The Monroe Center at 4101 Washington St. Gary, IN is open for residents. For assistance, call (219) 501-8766 .

is open for residents. For assistance, call . A secondary shelter option is available at Hudson Campbell, 455 Massachusetts St.

For police non-emergency assistance, call (219) 660-0000 .

. In case of emergencies, always call 911 .

. Check on your neighbors and friends to ensure their safety.

For the latest updates and information, please follow the City of Gary’s official Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofGaryIN.

The City of Gary thanks our community partners, volunteers, and residents for their continued support and cooperation during this challenging time.