City of Gary announces plan to build homes for veterans

The City of Gary Redevelopment Commission and Gary Housing Authority are partnering to construct approximately 20 single family rental homes in the Emerson neighborhood. The proposed project aims to provide stable and independent living for veterans. The program was set for an official vote at the Gary Redevelopment Commission meeting on December 4, but a decision was made to postpone the vote until the next meeting.

The plan proposes that the Gary Redevelopment Commission donates the land for the project. The homes will be located near the Gary Veterans Village, which will allow veteran residents to benefit from the Village’s comprehensive support network while living independently. This development aligns with the Melton Administration’s broader vision to revitalize Gary’s Downtown Transit Development District (TDD) and infill new construction of homes within the Emerson neighborhood.

“We are in the midst of a national housing crisis and one of the populations suffering the most are our veterans,” said Mayor Eddie Melton. “Veterans are an integral part of our community and deserve our honor and respect. Our administration has outlined a plan to partner with the Gary Housing Authority to build small homes for veterans that offer an improved quality of life. This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to empowering our veterans and is a first step in our downtown neighborhood revitalization strategy. In 2025, we have plans to present additional opportunities for residents and investors to purchase and develop diverse housing options downtown. We look forward to working with all stakeholders as we finalize the details of this partnership.”

Since 2023, The Gary Redevelopment Commission has maintained a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Gary Housing Authority, which enables collaboration on strategic initiatives that accelerate redevelopment within the City of Gary.

Gary Housing Authority will be using its non-profit entity, Northwest Indiana Development Corporation (NIDC) to develop and manage the homes. GHA/NIDC will work with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and utilize their Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) voucher waitlist to identify and place residents. The City of Gary plans to leverage Lake County HOME-ARP funding from Lake County Community Economic Development Department to support the project.