City of Gary Announces $3 Million Transformation of Brothers’ Keeper Shelter

City officials on Tuesday, February 3, announced a $3 million plan to construct a modern facility for Brothers’ Keeper, the city’s longtime shelter for homeless men and veterans, utilizing federal relief funds to expedite the project before next winter.

Mayor Eddie Melton and Common Council President Linda Barnes-Caldwell unveiled the proposal to relocate the aging shelter from Broadway to a new site at 2196–2160 Washington St. The project is funded through a combination of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June, with officials targeting a completion date in late October 2026.

“This project is more than just bricks and mortar; it is about restoring dignity,” Melton said. “We are moving fast to ensure that by next winter, our men have a safe, modern, and healing environment to get back on their feet.”

To fast-track the initiative, Melton and Barnes-Caldwell co-authored an ordinance establishing the funding framework. The legislation was introduced to the Gary Common Council for its first and second readings on Tuesday.

The $3 million base budget will cover site preparation and the construction of a two-story core facility in the city’s 5th District. The new building will feature dormitory-style housing, counseling offices, interview rooms, and multi-purpose community spaces. It will also include updated energy-efficient climate control and security systems.

The project relies heavily on federal funding streams designed to aid community revitalization. The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021, provided $1.9 trillion in economic stimulus, including $350 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and invest in infrastructure.

Similarly, the Community Development Block Grant program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities. CDBG funds are strictly regulated and must be used for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blight, or meet urgent community development needs.

Barnes-Caldwell, who represents the district where the new shelter will be built, emphasized the community’s obligation to support its vulnerable residents.

“This facility is coming to the 5th District because we understand that strong communities take care of their own,” Barnes-Caldwell said. “I am proud to co-author this legislation to give Brothers’ Keeper a permanent, high-quality home that offers not just a bed, but a path forward.”

In addition to the physical structure, the administration plans to preserve and enhance an adjacent urban garden. The city will work with the Gary Food Council to integrate the green space into the shelter’s vocational and therapeutic programming.

While the initial $3 million is secured, city officials have set a “stretch budget” of $4 million to turn the shelter into a comprehensive resource center. The city is partnering with the Legacy Foundation to raise an additional $500,000 to $1 million.

The additional fundraising would finance “alternates” outside the base scope, including a medical and wellness area for visiting nurses, a job training lab with vocational technology, and hospital-grade air filtration systems.

Brothers’ Keeper has operated in Gary since 1986, providing temporary housing, food, and clothing to homeless men and veterans.

“For nearly 40 years, we have served this city with faith and limited resources,” said Isaac Mootye, executive director of Brothers’ Keeper. “This new facility changes everything. It gives us the tools to not just house men, but to heal them.”

Design finalization is expected by April, followed by the groundbreaking in June.