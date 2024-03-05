City Of Gary announces 2024 Gary Air Show Dates

2024 Gary Air Show. (Courtesy: City of Gary, Indiana)

The City of Gary announced the 2024 Gary Air Show will occur on Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18th. Once again, the air show will be sponsored by the City of Gary, the Gary / Chicago International Airport, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority (SSCVA), and other local partners.

Gary’s Marquette Park will serve as the primary viewing location for attendees and hub for food, vendors, and beachfront activities. Residents and visitors will have access to parking and shuttles directly to the lakefront park. Once inside, they will experience stunning aerial performances from regional, national, and international aviators, while enjoying spectacular views of Lake Michigan and the Indiana Dunes.

“We are excited to announce the return of the Gary Air Show in Marquette Park and look forward to taking the experience to a higher level,” said City of Gary Mayor Eddie Melton. “This will be an excellent opportunity for our community to come together and show visitors what makes Gary great.”

The 2024 event will once again be co-hosted by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority (SSCVA). They presented the 2023 event and this year, will coordinate marketing as well as on-site brand activation activities for the sponsors and vendor partners.

“The South Shore CVA is thrilled to collaborate once again with the City of Gary for another exhilarating air show. Together, we are looking at opportunities to enhance the entertainment offerings at Marquette Park and elevate the air show experience for all attendees,” said Interim President/CEO Nikki Lopez.

The 2024 event’s list of performers is still being finalized, and more information will be provided in the coming months. Currently, the event is expected to showcase the U.S. Army Golden Knights, USAF F-35 Demo Team, USAF C-17 Demo Team, USAF KC-135, Ace Maker, Warbird Thunder, Trojan Phlyers, Randy W. Ball, Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman Aerosports by Red Bull, Ed Hamill Folds of Honor Biplane and the Bob Richards Machaira Muscle Biplane.

Interested sponsors, vendors and visitors are encouraged to visit the event’s website www.garyairshow.com for the most up-to-date details and contact information for the 2024 event.