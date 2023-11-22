City of Chicago warming centers to be activated as temperatures drop

Warming Centers Map. Courtesy: Chicago Data Portal
Additional public facilities also available to all Chicagoans as needed during normal business hours
The City of Chicago is expecting extreme cold temperatures throughout the end of this week and the beginning of next week. The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activates warming areas at the City’s six community service centers when temperatures are at 32 degrees or below.
- The warming centers are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Additional public facilities are also available to all Chicagoans as needed during normal business hours.
- The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open on a 24-hour basis to connect families and residents to emergency shelter.
- Those seeking a warm place to go after hours can also call 3-1-1 to be connected with available services. Individuals requiring emergency overnight shelter should also call 3-1-1, visit 311.Chicago.gov or download the CHI311 app to ensure residents are aware of the City’s designated warming areas. Residents are also encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during a winter weather emergency.
- A list of community service center locations is available along with information and multilingual fliers containing warming center information in English, Spanish and Polish also are posted on DFSS’s website at Chicago.gov/FSS or you can visit City of Chicago Warming Centers.
Warming Centers
The warming centers below are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during extreme cold weather.
- Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200
- Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400
- Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300
- North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580
- South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500
- Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014
For a map of warming centers citywide, visit Warming Centers – Map | City of Chicago | Data Portal.