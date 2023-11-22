City of Chicago warming centers to be activated as temperatures drop

Warming Centers Map. Courtesy: Chicago Data Portal

The City of Chicago is expecting extreme cold temperatures throughout the end of this week and the beginning of next week. The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activates warming areas at the City’s six community service centers when temperatures are at 32 degrees or below.

The warming centers are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional public facilities are also available to all Chicagoans as needed during normal business hours.

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open on a 24-hour basis to connect families and residents to emergency shelter.

Those seeking a warm place to go after hours can also call 3-1-1 to be connected with available services. Individuals requiring emergency overnight shelter should also call 3-1-1, visit 311.Chicago.gov or download the CHI311 app to ensure residents are aware of the City’s designated warming areas. Residents are also encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during a winter weather emergency.

A list of community service center locations is available along with information and multilingual fliers containing warming center information in English, Spanish and Polish also are posted on DFSS’s website at Chicago.gov/FSS or you can visit City of Chicago Warming Centers.

Warming Centers

The warming centers below are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during extreme cold weather.

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

312-747-0200



10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

312-746-5400



4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

312-747-2300



845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

312-744-2580



8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

312-747-0500



4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014



For a map of warming centers citywide, visit Warming Centers – Map | City of Chicago | Data Portal.