City of Chicago turns 183 Wednesday, March 4th

Wednesday, March 4th marks the city of Chicago’s 183rd birthday!
To celebrate, the Chicago History Museum is hosting a free event that highlights the city’s rich heritage with family-fun festivities, performances and birthday treats.
The celebration kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m. at the Chicago History Museum, located at 1601 N Clark Street. There will be a cake cutting ceremony at 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday is also the inaugural “Giving Day” at the Chicago History Museum, where proceeds will benefit the museum’s programming, education and collectors.
This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.
Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.