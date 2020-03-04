City of Chicago turns 183 Wednesday, March 4th

Wednesday, March 4th marks the city of Chicago’s 183rd birthday!

To celebrate, the Chicago History Museum is hosting a free event that highlights the city’s rich heritage with family-fun festivities, performances and birthday treats.

The celebration kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m. at the Chicago History Museum, located at 1601 N Clark Street. There will be a cake cutting ceremony at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday is also the inaugural “Giving Day” at the Chicago History Museum, where proceeds will benefit the museum’s programming, education and collectors.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.