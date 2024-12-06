City of Chicago reminds residents to be prepared for the cold and to utilize city services

The City of Chicago encourages residents to be prepared for cold temperatures over the next two days. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) will work closely with the National Weather Service (NWS) to monitor weather conditions 24/7 and alert the public to any changes in the severity of the expected drop in temperatures.

It’s important to be prepared and take safety precautions. Residents are reminded to make your family, home and vehicles prepared for winter conditions. Severe cold temperatures, strong winds and snow can cause additional hazards, whether home or traveling, so it’s important to stay informed. OEMC issues several alerts and notifications to keep people up to date on weather conditions and emergencies.

Notify Chicago: Sign up for emergency alerts at org

Warming Centers

The City coordinates a network of more than 190 public facilities available for warming. This includes participating Chicago Public Library locations, Chicago Park District, Chicago Police Department and City Colleges of Chicago facilities during business or designated hours.

Department of Family & Support Services

The Chicago Department of Family & Support Services activates warming areas at the City’s six community service centers when temps are 32˚F or below.

The warming areas are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with reduced locations on holidays.

Under extreme cold conditions as defined by the National Weather Service and communicated by OEMC, warming center hours of operation at 10 S. Kedzie may be extended.

Seniors are welcome at any of DFSS’s 21 senior centers. DFSS partners with OEMC to use robocalls to inform seniors of key information regarding how to stay safe during extreme weather. Visit Chicago.gov/Seniors for senior center locations and hours.

Those seeking a warm place to go after hours can also call 3-1-1 to be connected with available services.

Individuals requiring emergency overnight shelter should also call 3-1-1.

DFSS Homeless Outreach and Prevention (HOP) teams and street outreach partners work proactively with unhoused individuals to connect with warming options, shelter and well-being checks.

Residents are also encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during a winter weather emergency.

Warming Centers Center Locations for December 5 and 6

All Community Service Centers (9am-5pm)

Englewood Community Service Center – 1140 West 79th Street

Garfield Community Service Center – 10 South Kedzie Avenue

Martin Luther King Community Service Center – 4314 South Cottage Grove (

North Area Community Service Center – 845 West Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Community Service Center – 8650 South Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Community Service Center – 4312 West North Avenue

Chicago Public Library locations (9am-5pm). Note: The Bucktown/Wicker Park and Water Works locations are closed.

Chicago Park District locations (9am-5pm).

Chicago Police Districts

To find the closest warming center, residents can contact 3-1-1 via phone of online at 311.chicago.gov, download the Chicago OEMC, or visit the data portal link.- Warming Centers – Map | City of Chicago | Data Portal.

Warming center hours may be extended, along with other supports when the Office of Emergency Management and Communication (OEMC) enacts the City’s Emergency Operations Plan for extreme cold conditions as defined by the National Weather Service. Please visit the OEMC website for up-to-date information during extreme weather events.

Cold-Weather Tips:

Motorists should take extra precautions to winterize vehicles and have necessary supplies on-the-go. Keep in mind, disabled vehicles or distracted driving can cause accidents, impact traffic and others or requiring emergency services.

Residents should know the signs and care of frostbite and hypothermia. For Winter preparation information visit, gov/OEMC for details and links to other local, state, and federal resources.

Avoid unnecessary trips outside if you must go out, limit the time you stay outside.

Wear several layers of loose, warm cloth.

Keep your head, hands and feet covered when outdoor.

Stay dry because moisture can damage the insulation effectiveness of clothing.

Pay extra attention to your daily needs: get enough sleep, eat high energy foods, drink warm beverages to help your body stay warm, and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Don’t forget your pets, bring them inside during bitter cold and numbing wetness, to stay safe and warm.

Weather Preparedness and Weather Forecasts

For Winter safety and preparedness at your fingertips, residents are encouraged to download the Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information, DSS Snowplow Tracker and more in the palm of your hand. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar and public safety information as well. The app is available through the Apple App and Google Play stores or visit the website,Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Suspicious Activity: If you See Something Say Something. OEMC reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook(@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).