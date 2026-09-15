City of Chicago Opens New Buddy Guy Exhibit at O’Hare Airport

Chicago Department of Aviation, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events join Buddy Guy and his family to celebrate new Terminal 2 exhibit highlighting the Blues legend and Chicago’s musical heritage

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) joined the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) to unveil a new exhibit at O’Hare International Airport honoring Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy, the latest collaboration between the two City departments and local museums to showcase Chicago’s rich cultural legacy for travelers from around the world.

“Chicago is a city of greats, known for its world-class cuisine, modern architecture, and cultural icons,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “The list of notable people who hail from this amazing city and call Chicago home is never-ending, and we are fortunate to have Buddy Guy on that list. From Chess Records to Sinners, Guy’s legacy extends far beyond vinyl records and big screens. Now, with the addition of this Chicago blues exhibit, his story can be told to millions from around the globe.”

The exhibit, located in the Main Hall of Terminal 2, features a guitar, performance clothing and awards reflecting Guy’s musical contributions and legacy. Guy has received countless awards and recognitions, including his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and nine Grammy Awards. Most recently, Guy delighted moviegoers with an appearance in the 2025 Academy Award-winning film Sinners.

Among the items on display are Buddy Guy’s signature polka-dot guitar and performance shirt, a cap from Buddy Guy’s Legends, a 1968 vinyl record and a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives. Guy and his family provided most of the items on display. The Chicago History Museum and DCASE provided archival images that are also featured in the exhibit.

“Buddy Guy’s influence is woven into the cultural fabric of Chicago, and his contributions have helped carry the sound of Chicago Blues from our neighborhoods to audiences around the world,” said DCASE Commissioner Kenya K. Merritt. “This exhibit allows us to activate an unexpected cultural space, amplify the legacy of one of Chicago’s most influential artists and connect millions of travelers with the people and stories that make our city extraordinary.”

“As Chicago’s gateway to the world, it’s imperative that the airport experience reflects this great city. Through partnerships with local museums and DCASE, we showcase Chicago’s culture and history through exhibits like the Chicago Blues exhibit unveiled today,” said Aviation Commissioner Mike McMurray. “Blues has long provided the soundtrack for Chicago, so it’s a privilege to showcase pieces from Buddy Guy’s career at O’Hare and share his story with travelers from around the world.”

The Chicago Blues exhibit is the newest one on display at O’Hare. In August, the CDA joined the Chicago Architecture Center to install “Icons of Chicago,” featuring modernist skyscrapers Willis Tower and the two towers of Marina City. The department also recently partnered with the Design Museum of Chicago to display more than a dozen flags exploring identity, place, and culture in the T3 Hall of Flags. For more information on O’Hare’s art program, visit FlyChicago.com.