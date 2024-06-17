City of Chicago Offers Residents Safety Tips and Resources to Beat the Heat this Week

OEMC is monitoring conditions with the National Weather Service in Chicago on the heat and humidity, potential for severe storms and air quality

With heat and humidity being forecasted the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) encourages residents to be prepared for extreme heat and severe weather impacts. As extreme weather can be hazardous and unpredictable, OEMC and City departments are reminding residents and visitors of safety tips and the resources available in a heat emergency to help alleviate the impact.

Public safety is the top priority of the City of Chicago and OEMC will work closely with the National Weather Service in Chicago to monitor conditions. Should emergencies, severe storms or extreme heat arise, OEMC will coordinate the City’s response by working with departments citywide to assist residents and vulnerable populations. Should the National Weather Service (NWS) issue an extreme heat warning, the city’s emergency response plan is activated.

To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies, residents can register for the City’s emergency alert notifications at NotifyChicago.org, check OEMC’s social media pages, tune to local media or download the Chicago OEMC App.

Cooling Centers and Tips

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) has activated cooling centers at the City’s six community service centers.

· Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

· Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

· King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

· North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

· South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

· Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

The cooling centers are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those needing shelter placement, the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24-7 to connect families and residents to emergency shelter. For additional information about the city’s cooling centers please call 3-1-1.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s Chicago Public Library locations and more than Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as pools and splash pads located throughout the city. City of Chicago :: Cooling Areas

When the temperatures climb to extreme levels, it is important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors, and our vulnerable population. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a well-being check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.

If conditions warrant, an extreme heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) when the heat index is expected to exceed 105°-110°F for at least two consecutive days. Once issued, the city’s emergency response plan is activated.

Tips to Beat the Heat

• Stay hydrated – drink lots of water, AVOID alcohol, caffeine, sodas.

• Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

• Keep electric lights off or turned down.

• Minimize use of your oven and stove.

• Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

• Take cool baths and showers.

• Do not leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

The Chicago Department of Buildings (DOB) advises property owners and building managers to check their electrical and cooling equipment now to make sure it is in working order before the temperatures really start to rise.

Air Quality Alert in Effect Until Midnight, Monday, June 17

The National Weather Service in the Chicago has issued an Air Quality Alert and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Air Pollution Action Day for Monday, June 17 for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area through Monday night. A Chicago area Air Pollution Action Day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category of the Air Quality Index for multiple days. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. For additional information visit airnow.gov.

Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices and issues affecting businesses or events:

• CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

• CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

Chicago OEMC App

For safety and preparedness at your fingertips, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the new Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more in the palm of your hand. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information as well. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. To immediately download, click HERE or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

OEMC and Ironheart (Marvel)

OEMC has teamed up with Marvel Comics to reinvigorate how OEMC emergency managers communicate with residents on public safety and emergency management topics. Fans of the Marvel Universe will recognize the star of the new OEMC campaign, Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart. Marvel Images: cityofchicago.box.com/s/x3pqga3dh721woelnxn3hf9fy6gjve9v

The goal of this partnership is to bring preparedness tips and safety information to all age groups, from young kids to adults, with themed messaging featuring the fan-favorite character. Severe Weather and Excessive Heat are two of the topics illustrated through stories featuring Ironheart. Beat the Heat with Ironheart – YouTube

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).