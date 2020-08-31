City now accepting new applications for ‘Together Now’ small business fund

The Together Now Fund has begun accepting applications for the second round of grants for Chicago businesses and non-profits. Businesses that continue to suffer from the impacts of COVID-19 are eligible to apply for operational grants of $4,000 each.

Applications are available now at chicago.gov/togethernow and the application will remain open until August 31 at 11:59 p.m.

To be eligible, businesses must have 100 or fewer employees and have experienced economic distress and loss due to COVID-19. Visit the website for all eligibility criteria and for an FAQ.

Businesses that received an operational grant during the first round of funding will not be eligible for another grant, but all other businesses are encouraged to apply, including those that applied during the first round and did not receive a grant.

The City is hosting an informational webinar on Tuesday, August 25 at 11:00 a.m. to review eligibility and documentation requirements, as well as answer any questions that arose during the first round of the program.

Access the application and other information at chicago.gov/togethernow and sign up for the webinar at chicago.gov/businesseducation.