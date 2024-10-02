City Life Center to Host Inaugural Partner’s Gala on October 26

The City Life Center (CLC) will host its Inaugural Partner‘s Gala on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at The Chateau Banquet Hall, located at 530 W. 61st Ave, Merrillville, IN. The event starts at 6 p.m. and promises to be an evening of inspiration, networking, and philanthropy.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Dr. Josh Austin, City Life Center is a community-focused organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents in Northwest Indiana. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to empower individuals and families, promote social justice, and foster a strong sense of community.

Founded in 2014, City Life Center operates with a mission to help families in the region thrive by offering a range of educational, social, and economic resources. Its programs include after-school tutoring, financial literacy workshops, and workforce development training. Additionally, CLC provides support for at-risk youth and families through mentorship, parenting classes, and community service initiatives aimed at fostering personal growth and leadership development. The center also partners with local businesses and community leaders to address pressing issues such as food insecurity and homelessness, helping families access vital resources.

“Not only will our Partner’s Gala provide an opportunity to bring our community together for an important cause, but the funds raised will help ensure that we can continue to do the critical and relevant work to help families thrive,” said Austin.

The highlight of the evening will feature a co-keynote address delivered by esteemed attorneys, Michael Tolbert and Shelice Tolbert of Tolbert & Tolbert Legal. As partners in life and business, they are collectively celebrated for their philanthropic contributions to the community and their commitment to public service.

The funds raised from the gala will go directly toward expanding the center’s services, including its educational programs, youth leadership initiatives, and family support services. CLC is also planning to launch new initiatives in 2025, including a mental health counseling service to provide professional support for individuals facing trauma or emotional challenges.

Gala attendees will enjoy a delightful meal, networking opportunities, and live entertainment while supporting City Life Center’s programs that directly impact families in the region. Tickets for the event are $100 per person.

To purchase a ticket or learn more about the variety of sponsorship opportunity levels, visit [citylifenwi.org/partners-gala](https://citylifenwi.org/partners-gala) or call 219-614-0599. Follow City Life Center of Northwest Indiana on Facebook for regular updates.